31 July 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Shaking Up the Retirement Industry. Disruptive? Yes. Dirty? Not At All

analysis By Steven Nathan

The asset management industry has amassed wealth at the expense of its clients, who frequently discover how poorly their retirement products have performed only when it is too late to do anything about it.

Tempers have flared in the media since 10X Investments published a blog article that included the scantiest of information about very high average salaries at a rival asset manager.

A number of industry insiders accused 10X of dirty play, questioning the company's motives for pointing fingers, and criticising its competitor, which had recorded an average salary of R4-million per employee.

The article was commenting on the fact that the industry has failed to share the benefits of scale with its clients. The whole truth is worse. The industry has amassed wealth at the expense of its clients, who frequently discover how poorly their retirement products have performed only when it is too late to do anything about it.

Steven Nathan, chief executive officer of 10X Investments, said the silence from the industry about the size of the salaries mentioned was deafening.

"It seems that not even one of the industry commentators who cried foul over the article noticed the R4m figure ... or thought it noteworthy....

