Sudan: President Visits Singer

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Omar Bashir, has stressed that arts and culture are essential parts of the makeup of the Sudanese personality and it taste.

The president who paid a curtsy visit to Sudanese singer, Hamad Rayah, within the context of his social contacts programme, has renewed the government commitment to artists' wellbeing and to the culture and arts as they are essential elements in the buildup of the Sudanese personality.

The President was accompanied by the Minister for Culture Hassan Badawi Yusuf as well as the Minister, as well as the governor of Khartoum state, Gen Abdul Rahim Hussin and a number of artists, singers and men of culture.

The president has stressed that he would continue his programme of paying curtsy call for all artists and creative men in the country, expressing his hope for a quick recovery for the Sudanese artist Hamad Rayah.

Rayah has expressed his gratitude for the presidential visit saying it was a tremendous humane touch on the part of the president and was appreciated by his family and the artists all over the country.