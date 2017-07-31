28 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Visits Singer

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Omar Bashir, has stressed that arts and culture are essential parts of the makeup of the Sudanese personality and it taste.

The president who paid a curtsy visit to Sudanese singer, Hamad Rayah, within the context of his social contacts programme, has renewed the government commitment to artists' wellbeing and to the culture and arts as they are essential elements in the buildup of the Sudanese personality.

The President was accompanied by the Minister for Culture Hassan Badawi Yusuf as well as the Minister, as well as the governor of Khartoum state, Gen Abdul Rahim Hussin and a number of artists, singers and men of culture.

The president has stressed that he would continue his programme of paying curtsy call for all artists and creative men in the country, expressing his hope for a quick recovery for the Sudanese artist Hamad Rayah.

Rayah has expressed his gratitude for the presidential visit saying it was a tremendous humane touch on the part of the president and was appreciated by his family and the artists all over the country.

Sudan

Activists Demand 'White Nile Sugar Case' Reopened

Activists in White Nile state have commemorated the 10th anniversary of the deadly incidents at El Aawaj village in El… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.