Sudan: Prime Minister Concludes His Visit to Sudan

Khartoum — The Prime Minister of the Central African Republic, M Simplice, left Khartoum on Friday ending a several day state visit to the Sudan and was seen off by the first vice president and Federal Prime Minister, LT Gen Bakri Hassan Salih.

CAR prime minister had in Khartoum delivered a written message from the head of state of Central African Republic to the President of the Republic, Omar Bashir, dealing with the bilateral relations and ways of boosting hem further as well as issues of mutual interest

The CAR official also held a round of talks with the First Vice President and other senior Sudanese government officials in Khartoum on cooperation between the two countries, at the bilateral, regional and international levels

He was also briefed about the Sudan experience in the National Dialogue conference which resulted in the formation of the National Accord Government and stability in the various areas of the country.