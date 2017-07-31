South Africa: Man Arrested for Joburg Jockey Murder

A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a young jockey who went missing from the Turffontein racecourse, Gauteng police said on Sunday.

The suspect was arrested on Friday, whereby "he later led the police to a place in Benoni where he allegedly disposed of the body of the victim," said Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo in a statement.

"Upon arrival at the scene, police found the charred remains of the victim."

Police will now be conducting DNA analysis to confirm if the body belongs to the jockey who was reported missing after he disappeared from the race course on July 24.

Naidoo said that police tracked down the man subsequently arrested with the help of information provided by the national crime intelligence unit.

The 34-year-old will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's court on Monday on a charge of murder.

