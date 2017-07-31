Angola: Minister Checks Television Station

Huambo — The Social Communication minister José Luís de Matos learned Thursday of the functioning of the transmitters of the State-controlled Televisão Pública de Angola (TPA) recently installed in the municipalities of Mungo and Londuimbali, central Huambo province.

The minister who was on few-hour field visit programme in the province visited the above mentioned municipalities headquarters, 130 and 91 kilometres of Huambno province's capital city, respectively.

On the occasion, the minister received assurance about the functioning of the equipment that expand TPA signal 30 kilometres away.