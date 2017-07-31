28 July 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Minister Checks Television Station

Tagged:

Related Topics

Huambo — The Social Communication minister José Luís de Matos learned Thursday of the functioning of the transmitters of the State-controlled Televisão Pública de Angola (TPA) recently installed in the municipalities of Mungo and Londuimbali, central Huambo province.

Huambo: Media minister Luís de Matos checks functioning of TPA broadcasting station

The minister who was on few-hour field visit programme in the province visited the above mentioned municipalities headquarters, 130 and 91 kilometres of Huambno province's capital city, respectively.

On the occasion, the minister received assurance about the functioning of the equipment that expand TPA signal 30 kilometres away.

Angola

Elections/2017 - MPLA Committed to Reducing Inequalities

The presidential candidate of the ruling MPLA, João Lourenço, last Sunday afternoon pledged to build a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.