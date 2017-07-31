28 July 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Transport Minister Hands Over 20 Buses

Tagged:

Related Topics

Caxito — The minister of Transport Augusto Tomas Friday in Caxito handed over 20 buses to northern Bengo province public transport companies.

At the ceremony, witnessed by Bengo governor, João Bernardo de Miranda, the minister said that with the start of operation of the above buses, there will be a drop in demand for transport for local workers and students.

The minister said that the buses now delivered will serve the population of Bengo, adding that he expects that private operators will not divert from pre-established routes.

The official urged the Road Traffic Police and local transport administration to supervise and maintain the order and harmonise established routes.

Angola

Elections/2017 - MPLA Committed to Reducing Inequalities

The presidential candidate of the ruling MPLA, João Lourenço, last Sunday afternoon pledged to build a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.