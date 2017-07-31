Angola: Transport Minister Hands Over 20 Buses

Caxito — The minister of Transport Augusto Tomas Friday in Caxito handed over 20 buses to northern Bengo province public transport companies.

At the ceremony, witnessed by Bengo governor, João Bernardo de Miranda, the minister said that with the start of operation of the above buses, there will be a drop in demand for transport for local workers and students.

The minister said that the buses now delivered will serve the population of Bengo, adding that he expects that private operators will not divert from pre-established routes.

The official urged the Road Traffic Police and local transport administration to supervise and maintain the order and harmonise established routes.