31 July 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Elections/2017 - MPLA Vice Presidential Candidate Interacts With Electorate in Golungo Alto

Ndalatando — The vice presidential candidate of the ruling MPLA party, Bornito de Sousa, last Sunday interacted with traders at the Triângulo market, in Golungo Alto Municipality, northern Cuanza Norte Province, in the ambit of the electoral campaign that will culminate with the upcoming 23 August polls.

Bornito de Sousa called on MPLA militants to pay attention to the position of the party in the ballot paper, so that their votes can all be valid and favourable to the MPLA.

The politician also travelled to other municipalities of this province for the same purpose, namely in Ambaca, Bolongongo and Samba-Cajú.

This Monday, the MPLA vice presidential candidate is to preside over a rally in Golungo Alto Municipality, while on Tuesday he will interact with the electorate in the Lucala Municipal market.

Cuanza Norte Province has 156,232 citizens registered to vote.

