Liberia: Pres. Sirleaf Socializes With Kids

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on Thursday, July 27, 2017 joined hundreds of Liberian Children from the suburbs of Monrovia and parts adjacent for an Independence and Socialization Day Party organized by the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, The socialization party brought together children ranging from age of 3 to 17 years.

An Executive Mansion release said, during the event at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS), the Liberian leader told the young children that it was important for all Liberians to feel a part of the independence celebration at all levels.

The President then joined the children in singing the National Anthem, interacted with them as well as posed for memorial photographs with them. Series of activities simultaneously took place in Brewerville and Paynesville cities respectively.

Earlier, Deputy Gender Minister, Seiane Abdul-Bakr expressed appreciation to the President for extending her kind gesture to the children of Liberia. She also thanked parents for allowing their children to come out and celebrate the country's 170th Independence Anniversary. President Sirleaf was accompanied by Bishop David R. Daniels, Presiding Bishop of the 15th Episcopal District, A.M.E. Church, among others.