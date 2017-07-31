Liberia: LP Launches Jehovah Witness Style Campaign Today

Officials of the opposition Liberty Party or LP say the party is expected to launch a Jehovah Witness style campaign today as official campaign starts across the country ahead of the October 2017 Presidential and Legislative elections.

The party's deputy Communication Chief, Mr. Menipakei Dumoe said why it is true the LP acknowledges the huge crowds at rallies and matches, it intends to make a direct case to voters across the country and believes that one of the most effective ways to do so is through this style of campaigning during the first few days of campaign.

He says, the message of change is key and that this is something that the electorates need to understand as the country moves gradually towards the October 10 polls. Liberia faces a crucial election on 10 October 2017, as President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's second 6-years tenure comes to an end.

There are about 26 political parties with hundreds of independent candidates contesting these Legislative and Presidential elections.Official campaign as announced by the National Elections Commission or NEC is expected to kick start today July 31 and runs till August 8, 2017.

The election will mark a significant milestone seeing a sitting President hand over power to an elected one. The Liberty Party which has participated in the two previous post war elections came 3rd in 2005 to George Weah of the Congress for Democratic Change and President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of the ruling Unity Party respectively.

The LP performed decimally in 2011, an election which saw the party's standard bearer bowing out of politics before resurfacing for the 2017 elections.The LP so far is among the list of parties with potentials to win this year's election. Its central theme for 2017 is change. However, it is yet to clearly state the changes that are needed.

The party's hope for winning the 2017 election was revived when the Supreme Court reversed a decision by NEC to bar its vice standard bearer from participating in the election due to his refusal to have resigned two years prior to his political ambition as enshrined in the country's code of conduct. Part 5 Sections 1&2 of this law bars executive appointees from seeking elective posts or holding key positions in political parties unless they had resigned two years prior to publicly expressing such desire.