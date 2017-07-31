Angola: Filda2017 - Sonangol Reaffirms Commitment to Excellence At Fair

Luanda — Rigor, transparency, excellence and profitability remain the top four pillars of extreme importance in the daily activities of the National Fuel Company of Angola (Sonangol) and its subsidiaries, under its programme dubbed "Somos Energia".

Speaking to Angop on Friday on the sideline of FILDA2017, taking place on 26-30 July at Luanda Bay, the director of Sonangol stand at the fair, Ronaldo Groz said that the four pillars of company cover its all subsidiaries, such as Sonair, Sonagás, Sonangol Distribuidora and Clínica Girassol, which are represented with their services and products in the largest business stock exchange in the country.

In addition to the services, Sonangol is exhibiting at FILDA2017 the three models of fuel pumps used in Angola, namely the mechanical pump used in the 1960s, semi-electronics and the current electronics.

Sonair has its weekly flights service to Houston (USA), with a promotion on its tickets until the 30 July.

Sonagás is exhibiting its varieties of bottle of gas, the "Levite" being the most popular.

Clínica Girassol has free consultations, measuring blood pressure, height and body weight.

The Luanda International Fair (FILDA2017), to end on Sunday, counts on the participation of 234 companies, both national and foreign firms.

The event, which is themed "Diversify the economy and boost national production, aiming for a self-sufficient and exporting Angola ", is taking place in an area of 16.000 square meters, with highlights to the sectors of food industry, trade, financial sector, telecommunications, motoring industry, machinery and equipment, construction material, petroleum industry, handicrafts, education, hotels and tourism, among others.

FILDA2017 counts on the participation of 13 foreign countries, with 62 exhibiting companies, including Portugal (23), China (13), Brazil (13) and Germany (4).