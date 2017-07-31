29 July 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Filda2017 - Sonangol Reaffirms Commitment to Excellence At Fair

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Rigor, transparency, excellence and profitability remain the top four pillars of extreme importance in the daily activities of the National Fuel Company of Angola (Sonangol) and its subsidiaries, under its programme dubbed "Somos Energia".

Speaking to Angop on Friday on the sideline of FILDA2017, taking place on 26-30 July at Luanda Bay, the director of Sonangol stand at the fair, Ronaldo Groz said that the four pillars of company cover its all subsidiaries, such as Sonair, Sonagás, Sonangol Distribuidora and Clínica Girassol, which are represented with their services and products in the largest business stock exchange in the country.

In addition to the services, Sonangol is exhibiting at FILDA2017 the three models of fuel pumps used in Angola, namely the mechanical pump used in the 1960s, semi-electronics and the current electronics.

Sonair has its weekly flights service to Houston (USA), with a promotion on its tickets until the 30 July.

Sonagás is exhibiting its varieties of bottle of gas, the "Levite" being the most popular.

Clínica Girassol has free consultations, measuring blood pressure, height and body weight.

The Luanda International Fair (FILDA2017), to end on Sunday, counts on the participation of 234 companies, both national and foreign firms.

The event, which is themed "Diversify the economy and boost national production, aiming for a self-sufficient and exporting Angola ", is taking place in an area of 16.000 square meters, with highlights to the sectors of food industry, trade, financial sector, telecommunications, motoring industry, machinery and equipment, construction material, petroleum industry, handicrafts, education, hotels and tourism, among others.

FILDA2017 counts on the participation of 13 foreign countries, with 62 exhibiting companies, including Portugal (23), China (13), Brazil (13) and Germany (4).

Angola

Elections/2017 - MPLA Committed to Reducing Inequalities

The presidential candidate of the ruling MPLA, João Lourenço, last Sunday afternoon pledged to build a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.