Angola: Social Sciences Faculty Releases First Geo-Demographic Graduates

Luanda — The Faculty of Social Sciences of the Agostinho Neto University released on Friday here its first graduates trained in fields of Geo-Demography, human Geography, demography and Statistics.

According to the dean of this institution, Victor Kajibanga, the new technicians will contribute to the development of the country in the fields they have been trained for, expressing his satisfaction at the support that these new professionals will provide to Angola.

The Geo- Demography course was included in 2013 in the Faculty of Social Sciences syllables, whose goal is to train professionals capable of working for the dissemination of these areas of knowledge in Angola.