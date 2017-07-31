Kenya/Zambia: Makwatta Off the Mark in Zambia

Buildcon FC forward John Makwatta ended his 18-match goal drought with a brace in their 2-0 win over Real Nakonde in one of the Zambian Super League matches played over the weekend.

Goals have not been coming the former Ulinzi Stars goal poacher's way ever since joining the club in January.

He seemed worried especially after the Ndola-based side signed 2016/17 Ugandan Premier League top scorer Geoffrey Sserunkuma and his compatriot Boban Zirintusa from KCCA FC and Platinum Stars respectively.

In the match staged at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Saturday, Makwatta opened the scoring at the stroke of halftime. He came back to double the lead from the penalty spot in the 55th minute after being fouled inside the area.

"Glory back to God for the win and the two goals. Finally the deadlock has been broken. It's been long but I always believed. It's never too late," said the former City Stars man.

Buildcon, also home to another Kenyan Cliff Miheso, moved to 12th position with 26 points after 19 games.

WERE MAKES IT EIGHT

On Sunday, former Mathare United and Tusker FC talisman Jesse Were took his goal tally to eight, scoring the lone goal to help Zesco United edge Konkola Blades 1-0 at Nchanga Stadium in the same league.

Were converted a 44th minute penalty to aid Zesco to fourth spot in the 20-team log with 32 points after 16 rounds. They have four games in hand.

Other Kenyans, defender David Owino and midfielder Anthony Akumu also featured in the match.

BULGARIA

In the Bulgarian First League, Kenyan international left back Abud Omar recorded an assist in Slavia Sofia's 2-0 win over Septemvri Sofia in a league match played on Friday at Vasil Levski Stadium.

Omar's well calculated cross was met by Ivaylo Dimitrov who made no mistake connecting with the ball for the opener in the eleventh minute.

Ivan Minchev would score the second in the 62nd minute from the penalty spot, following Aleksandar Branekov's foul in the box. The resultant foul saw Branekov sent off for a second bookable offence.

The 24-year-old Omar was withdrawn in the 51st minute for Nigerian Emmanuel Mbah. Sofia are fifth in the ten team table with four points from three games.

GEORGIA

In the Georgian National League, former Gor Mahia midfielder Amos Nondi started his second consecutive game for Kolkheti Poti as they settled for a goalless draw with FC Saburtalo at Samtredia Stadium on Saturday.

Nondi, the team's mid-season acquisition alongside former Kariobangi Sharks midfielder John Macharia, is slowly becoming a regular in the Gela Sanaia-coached side.

Kenyan Erick 'Marcelo' Ouma missed the encounter with an injury as did midfielder Alwyn Tera for Saburtalo.

FINLAND

Two Kenyan midfielders Amos Ekhalie and Anthony Dafaa played as their side, IFK Mariehamn succumbed to a 6-2 defeat away to Lahti in a Finnish top tier match at Lahden Stadium on Saturday.

While Dafaa featured in the first 46 minutes before coming off, Ekhalie was introduced at the start of the second half for Albin Granlund.

Mariehamn are sixth in the 12-team Veikkausliiga standings on 26 points from 19 games.

USA

Former Kenyan international centre-back Lawrence Olum played 90 minutes in Portland Timbers' 2-2 draw away to Houston Dynamo at BBVA Compass Stadium.

Diego Valeri's 13th minute goal was cancelled out by Andres Manotas on 37 minutes.

Sebastian Blanco restored Timbers' lead two minutes to the halftime break, but Juan Cabezas' 81st minute srike would deny the visitors maximum points.

Timbers have amassed 31 points in 23 rounds, sitting fourth in the Western Conference table.

Elsewhere, defender David 'Cheche' Ochieng' played the entire match as New York Cosmos started the North American Soccer League (NASL) Fall season with a 3-1 win over Miami at MCU Park on Sunday.

Eric Calvillo netted a brace in the 64th and 79th minutes, before Kobi Moyal added the third in the dying moments. Ghanaian Kwadwo Poku scored Miami's consolation in the 69th minute.

Both teams left the pitch with 10 men following red cards on Argentine Jorge Ledesma and Miami's Hunter Freeman.

Finally, Harambee Stars Skipper Victor Wanyama was sidelined as Tottenham Hotspurs suffered a 3-0 loss at the hands of Manchester City in an International Champions Cup tie played at Nissan Stadium.

City needed goals from John Stones, Rahim Sterling and Brahim Diaz in the 10th, 72nd and 90th minutes respectively to dump Spurs , who in midweek lost 3-2 to Italian side AS Roma.

Tottenham play Juventus in the last preseason friendly on Saturday.