Kenya: Case Challenging Hassan Omar's Candidature Put on Ice

A petition seeking to bar Mombasa governor candidate Hassan Omar from contesting in next week's General Election will be heard after the polls.

Justice Eric Ogola on Monday said although the petition raised pertinent constitutional issues that must be interpreted and determined, he did not wish to make a ruling that would interfere with the election.

STATE OFFICER

Justice Ogola was responding to a petition by Mr Hamiliton Walongo who wanted Mr Omar barred for not resigning as a State officer before contesting for the governorship.

His lawyer Jesse Oduor had argued that the matter should be heard and determined before the election, saying it would be a waste of public resources going to the polls without that happening.

Mr Omar represented himself in court and tens of his supporters were also present.

He told the court he does not understand why the petitioner chose him of all the 47 senators, saying he needed more time to study and file a reply.

He also said Parliament ought to be enjoined in the matter, questioning the timing of the petition at a time when he should be busy campaigning.

7 DAYS

IEBC through lawyer Lumatete Muchai said there were other avenues to hear the matter such as the political parties tribunal, saying the commission also needed time to reply to the petition.

Justice Ogola directed the parties to file their responses within seven days.

The case will be mentioned on August 15 for further directions.

Outside the court, Mr Omar told reporters and his supporters that the case had been brought by his opponents who have "sensed defeat" in order to derail his campaigns.