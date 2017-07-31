Kenya: One More Succumbs to Cholera in Kisumu

One more person has succumbed to cholera while three others tested positive for the disease in Kisumu.

Three of the four cases occurred at the Jaramogi Odinga Oginga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH).

15 CASES

The victim, a 19-year-old boy, was rushed to the hospital on Sunday morning but died on arrival.

Kisumu County medical officials on Monday said so far, a total of 15 people have tested positive for cholera and were on treatment.

Another 34 cases were earlier reported at Kodiaga Prison.

JOOTRH Medical Superintendent Juliana Otieno said the deceased was rushed to hospital with symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting but died due to dehydration.

"The body was taken to mortuary. Meanwhile we have quarantined the place he was admitted," she said.

"We have two diagnosed with cholera, a man and a nine-year-old in casualty ward. Both are in stable condition."

PUPIL

She said the deceased was admitted on Sunday morning with diarrhoea and stomach ache.

His death brings to three, the total number of people who have died of cholera in Kisumu County.

Meanwhile, a school-going child was diagnosed with cholera and admitted to St Max Lela near the Kisumu Airport on Friday morning.

County Kisumu Kisumu County Executive for Health Elizabeth Ogaja said the girl, a pupil at Kodiaga Primary School, fell ill and was rushed to the hospital.

"We suspect she might have come across contaminated food or water while in school. However we are carrying out investigations into the matter," said Dr Ogaja.

Last week, the county government banned the use of water from River Saka for domestic purposes in Otonglo area.