31 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Chris Musando Death - What We Know

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Stella Cherono/Daily Nation
Mortuary attendants prepare to transfer Chris Musando's body from City Mortuary.
By Harry Misiko

IEBC Manager of ICT Chris Musando, who went missing on Friday, is dead.

His body is lying at the City Mortuary in Nairobi.

This is what the Nation knows so far:

- Police found Chris' body and that of an unidentified woman in Kikuyu.

- Chris was last seen at his office at Anniversary Towers in Nairobi on Friday, July 28.

- Police preliminary investigations into his missing had revealed that he was at Marshalls House on Harambee Avenue at 2am on Saturday.

- A security camera last captured him in his grey Land Rover Discovery on Mombasa Road on Friday, at 2.30am.

- His family failed to reach him on phone from 3am on Saturday.

- He sent his last SMS to one of his colleagues 30 minutes later, at 3am on Saturday.

- His family reported him missing at Embakasi Police Station on Saturday, July 29.

- Chris had received death threats and he had reported the matter to Central Police Station. The threats were linked to his job, police say.

More follows.

Kenya

Polls Commission's ICT Director Found Dead

IEBC Director of ICT Chris Musando, who went missing on Friday, is dead. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.