Kenya: Chris Musando Death - What We Know

Photo: Stella Cherono/Daily Nation

Mortuary attendants prepare to transfer Chris Musando's body from City Mortuary.

IEBC Manager of ICT Chris Musando, who went missing on Friday, is dead.

His body is lying at the City Mortuary in Nairobi.

This is what the Nation knows so far:

- Police found Chris' body and that of an unidentified woman in Kikuyu.

- Chris was last seen at his office at Anniversary Towers in Nairobi on Friday, July 28.

- Police preliminary investigations into his missing had revealed that he was at Marshalls House on Harambee Avenue at 2am on Saturday.

- A security camera last captured him in his grey Land Rover Discovery on Mombasa Road on Friday, at 2.30am.

- His family failed to reach him on phone from 3am on Saturday.

- He sent his last SMS to one of his colleagues 30 minutes later, at 3am on Saturday.

- His family reported him missing at Embakasi Police Station on Saturday, July 29.

- Chris had received death threats and he had reported the matter to Central Police Station. The threats were linked to his job, police say.

