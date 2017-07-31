Rwanda: Sibomana Linked to Belarus League Side

Rwanda international Patrick 'Papy' Sibomana is set to join Belarus Premier League side Shakhtyor Soligorsk, Times Sport has learnt.

The former Isonga FC forward traveled to Belarus on Friday night and was scheduled to undergo medical tests this weekend before signing the contract.

The 21-year-old was out of contract with APR where he had been since 2013. Sibomana has also played for the national team at the U17, U20 and U23 levels.

"Talks have been ongoing for quite some time. I am going to have a medical test and afterwards I sign the contract although we haven't really agreed on the length of the contract, but hopefully it will be two years," Sibomana said before departure.

He added, "I am happy to go professional and very grateful for my coaches and all the leaders of APR, who helped me to join this professional team. It is a dream come true. This is a big step forward in my career."

FC Shakhtyor Soligorsk was founded in 1961 during Soviet era and have won the Belarus Premier League 2005, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2016 and the Belarus Cup in 2004 and 2014.

Sibomana is the third player to leave APR in the offseason following Eric Rutanga, who joined archrivals Rayon Sports and fullback Michel Rusheshangoga who joined Singida United in the Tanzanian Premier League.

The military side, which won the Peace Cup and finished a disappointing third in the league, behind Rayon Sports and Police FC, have been very quiet in the transfer market falling behind teams likes AS Kigali, Rayon Sports and Police FC that have been busy signing new players.