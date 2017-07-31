Kenya: Malkia Outclass Egypt to Rule Zone Five

Nairobi — The national women's volleyball team whitewashed Egypt by straight sets to finish top in the Africa Zone Five World Championship Qualifiers in an entertaining match played at the Kasarani Indoor Arena on Sunday.

The Malkia Strikers took control of all the sets, winning 25-18 in the opening, 25-17 in the second and 25-17 in the final.

Entering the match Kenya and Egypt had already qualified for the Africa Women's Cup of Nations to be hosted in Yaoundé, Cameroon in October by virtue of winning their last two games in the three-day tournament.

Both Kenya and Egypt overcame Uganda and Rwanda by straight sets to ensure they head to the final match with a ticket in the pocket for the continental showpiece.

Head coach Japheth Munala opted to start star setter Jane Wacu on the bench, saying he fielded the players who were on form.

The coach is however, positive the team will deliver in Cameroon where they will be seeking their record 10th African title as they embark on serious preparations to defend the title that they last lifted in 2015 after beating Algeria by straight sets in Nairobi.

"I am happy with how my players performed today. I started with Wacu on the bench because there was a best player who was fit than her today. We now shift attention to the Africa Cup where we will be defending our title. We will be ready by October," Munala said after the decider.

Violet Makuto was named the Most Valuable Player, veteran Janet Wanja bagged the best setter while captain Mercy Moim took the best attacker award.