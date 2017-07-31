Liberia: LRA Hosts ATAF Capacity Building Forum in Monrovia

Monrovia — Representatives of 26 African countries are in Liberia attending a three-day Capacity Building Workshop for the third edition of the African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF) Tax Outlook Publication.

The three-day capacity building workshop, being hosted by the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) is highlighting means of improving cross-country comparison and benchmarking comparable data on tax policies and tax administration and related legislation among others.

The gathering seeks to provide analysis of tax data trends and identify good practices and understanding of the Tax Outlook Publication data collection processes.

Addressing the opening session of the event Wednesday, LRA Commissioner General Elfrieda Stewart Tamba described the workshop as a critical milestone of the African journey in providing high quality and reliable statistical data on tax administration covering the continent.

CG Tamba praised ATAF for spearheading such initiative which she noted will further enhance the collection and compilation of accurate tax data in Africa.

The LRA CG also pointed out that the hosting of the workshop in Liberia demonstrates the importance of statistics in tax administrations and the vital role it plays in informing public policy decision.

She urged participants to dedicate their attentions in acquiring the requisite skills with the aim to improve the level of revenue collection across the Africa region.

For her part, the Director of Research of ATAF Dr. Nara Monkam, indicated that the training is aimed at enhancing revenue administration in the region through knowledge and experience sharing and comparison analysis.

She noted that the event is also a means of preparing for the third African Outlook Publication which highlights factual and evidence-based statistics on all tax related matters on the African continent.

The workshop will climax with the tour of the LRA Headquarters on Friday, January 28, in Paynesville.