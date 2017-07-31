Liberia: 'VP Boakai, Rep. Nuquay Best Opportunity for Bomi County' - Rep. Snowe

Monrovia — The Representative of Montserrado County District #6 and Representative Aspirant of Sinje district in Bomi Count, Edwin Snowe has told the people of the county that there has been no opportunity better than the opportunity he, Vice President Joseph Boakai and the Speaker of the House of Representative Emmanuel Nuquay have for them.

For almost 12 years now, President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf and the former Speaker of the House of Representative, Alex Tyler who was relieved of his post last year on suspicion of corruption represented the people of Bomi County at both at the Presidential and speaker level, respectively.

According to many prominent resident of the county, their representation as President and the Speaker of the House of Representative has not changed the livelihood of the people in the county.

Among many prominent residents of the county is Representative Snowe, although his desire to be representative in Bomi County has come under strong criticism from some quarters of district #1 in Bomi County.

He said if the people of district #1(Sinje) love him; it is only fair that they give their votes to the Unity Party ticket which comprises the Vice President Joseph Boakai and that of the Speaker of the house of Representative Emmanuel Nuquay as President and Vice President.

Expressing thanks and appreciation to the people of Sinje, Bomi County during an endorsement ceremony program recently, Rep. Snow told the resident that their endorsement is not about sending him back to the Capitol building but rather it is about working together to improve the living condition of the people in the county, something he says was not done in the past.

"There had been no better opportunity for Bomi than this one", Snow told over 24 Chiefs including Elders, women and also youth of Bomi County district #1.

"The first one; there were some missteps for 12 years."

Snow added: "This one you got a vice President who lives here, went to school here and married a woman from here to become President. You will get a Vice President who also married a woman from here."

"Elect my uncle Joe as President; elect my brother and friend Emmanuel Nuquay as Vice President. And of course then we will start to talk about bring the speakership back to Bomi County," Snowe cautioned the people of Bomi County.