Liberia: Petro Trade Celebrates Liberia's Independence With Disadvantaged in Bomi County

Tubmanburg — A local petroleum giant, Petro Trade, decided to kick off its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives and celebrate this year's Independence Day by supporting a Bomi County community to further their sustainability ambitions.

As part of that effort a group of Petro Trade staff members visited the town of Tubmanburg on the eve of the holiday, to deliver care packages and materials.

"Liberia is in need in many areas all over the country, at Petro Trade we want to make a lasting impact so in addition to donating basic necessities we are also providing the community with the tools and means to be self-sufficient," said Chairman, Ibrahim Hamdan.

"We look forward to this continuous relationship with this community and are excited to see the products that come from this exceptional day."

Petro Trade provided two groups; The Sadaya Group (Elderly & Vulnerable Citizens) and the Group 77 Agriculture Project with materials for their farming, baking, sewing, and soap making projects.

Some of the items included: sewing machines, flour, sugar, baking powder, wheelbarrows, gardening hoes, rain boots, fertilizer and more. Petro Trade also provided the elderly and vulnerable citizens with medical equipment such as; wheelchairs, crutches, walking sticks, and sunglasses.

The donation is phase one of an MOU that was signed into action earlier this week, in which Petro Trade will support the community and their initiatives for the duration of one year, with the hopes of implementing new programs and building on existing programs.

Petro Trade topped off the day with 500 care packages to the community, with a special trip to the Bomi Hospital.

Staff personally visited sick patients and went to the doorsteps of the elderly to deliver the bags that included; gari, rice, vegetable oil, sardines, tinaper, bathing soap, detergent soap, tissue, tooth brush, tooth paste, and more.

Both Petro Trade and the citizens left the day with smile and hopeful hearts.

"Getting to know your communities on a deeper level is important to understanding your demographic, we could have just brought rice but scratching the surface just a bit revealed a community with many skill sets," said Jefyne Togba, Marketing Manager.

"It is such a rewarding feeling to give back, but an even better feeling knowing you are empowering a deserving group of people."

This initiative is part of Petro Trade's CSR program, which focuses on contributing to the social and economic development of Liberia in a more meaningful and impactful way.

In order to achieve this goal Petro Trade monitors the program through clear objectives and activities that are monitored and evaluated through these measurements; impact, relevance, measurability, and visibility.