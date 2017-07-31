Liberia: Gbezhongar Findley Leaving Joe Boakai for ANC or CDC?

Monrovia — Just days before the start of the official start of campaign ahead of this year's Presidential and legislative elections in Liberia, speculations are rife that the Mr. Gbezhonga Findley, the former President Pro Temp of the Liberian Senate has notified Vice President Joseph Boakai, the standard bearer of the ruling Unity Party that he will not be supporting his bid for the presidency, FrontPageAfrfica has learned.

Multiple sources have confided to FPA that Findley is being heavily courted by both George Weah's Congress for Democratic Change and Alexander Cumming's Alternative National Congress who see him as politically viable for putting some dent into the Bassa belt said to be heavily dominated by Liberty Party's Charles Walker Brumskine.

Mr. Findley's move comes in the aftermath of the Vice President's decision to select Mr. Emmanuel Nuquay, Speaker of the House of Representative as his running mate in the upcoming Presidential elections.

Mr. Findley, along with former Public Works Minister Samuel Kofi Woods were high on a shortlist of candidates, under consideration for VP Boakai's running mate.

In the days following the announcement, multiple sources have confirmed to FPA that factions within the UP including Boakai had been prevailing on Findley to become the party's campaign manager.

But recent reports gathered by this paper revealed that former Foreign Affairs Minister, Augustine Ngafuan, who recently back off the race and pledged support to Boakai, has been named to lead the campaign. His preferment, according to sources, became apparent when Findley began a cold-shoulder posture.

Prof. Wilson Tarpeh has also been named CDC's campaign manager, FPA also learned.

The former pro temp reportedly held a meeting with the ruling party's standard bearer late last week during which he is said to have notified the UP standard bearer of his decision not to support his candidacy.

Cummings, according to sources, has held series of meetings with both Mr. Cummings and Senator Weah but it is unclear which way he may be leaning.

The former Pro Temp still commands strong following in not just Grand Bassa but the Bassa belt as a whole.

FrontPageAfrica gathered Findley was in Grand Bassa County over the weekend consulting with his constituents.

Boakai had flirted with the idea of putting Findley on his ticket in hopes of stomping on Brumskine's territory. Findley organized a successful rally recently when he pledged his support to Boakai.

His sudden reversal is likely to deal a major blow to the ruling party which is said to have been relying on Findley to help capture a sizeable number of voters in the Bassa belt and put Brumskine off course.

A former businessman, who ran a cocoa and coffee business prior to entering the Senate, Findley ran as an independent in the 2005 elections.

He holds a BSc degree in Electronic Engineering from Franklin University, Columbus Ohio and a MSc degree in Rural Development Sociology,

Lund, Sweden and also holds series of certificates in Swedish History, Economic History, Sociology and Swedish Law. He is a former President of the Association of Liberians in Columbus, the United States of America.

During his time in the Senate he served as Chairman of the committee on Post & Telecommunications Co-Chairman.

He also served on the Public Autonomous Commissions committee, the committee on Agriculture, Fisheries & Forestry; the committee on Labor as well as the committee on Rules, Order & Administration and the Executive.

The former pro temp was tight-lipped when FrontPageAfrica contacted him at the weekend refusing to confirm or deny the reports, saying only that his immediate political future is still undecided.