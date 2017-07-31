Liberia: Sulunteh Describes Liberia 170th Independence Celebration As 'Shameful'

Monrovia — After being cleared by the Supreme Court of Liberia in the controversial Code of Conduct Saga over a week ago, Jeremiah Sulunteh, Vice Standard Bearer of the Alternative National Congress continues to create electoral momentum in some quarters of Liberia.

Mr. Sulunteh described Liberia's 170th Independence celebration as shameful and added flavor to his party's zeal for the pending 2017 Presidential election.

The former Minister of Transport in the current government made the assertion over the weekend when scores of residents in Barclay Town, Dolo Town and other nearby settlements in Margibi County endorsed his party's leadership bid.

"Liberia just turned 170 years old; look at us, shame on us. We going to change that and be asking you at the appropriate time to stand with us, come with us and believe in us" Sulunteh told the gathering.

He stated that the ANC is prepared to change Liberia more than any political institution in the country.

Amb. Sulunteh endorsement comes just when the ANC's vice Standard Bearer was cleared by the Supreme Court as being qualified enough to participate in the October 10, 2017 race.

"To all of you, we want to say thanks for this endorsement to become the next vice President of the Republic of Liberia. We appreciate you for believing in us not only because we are sons of the ancestors of this place but because you believe in change for our country Liberia," Sulunteh said.

Prior to the court's decision, Mr. Sulunteh and the Vice Standard Bearer of the Liberty Party, Harrison Karnwea were rejected by the National Elections Commission of Liberia for allegedly violating some provision of the controversial Code of Conduct.

This victory against NEC on the part of the Liberian vice Presidential candidate has given him more reason to support his boss, Alexander Benedict Cummings continuous call for a change of leadership.

He warned locals of the area who turned out to pledge their support to the ANC presidency of not repeating previous mistakes made in the past of electing bad leaders.

Sulunteh described as shameful for Liberia to celebrate 170 years of independence in a state of underdevelopment.

The former Liberian Ambassador to the United States of America, under the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf-led government believes it is now time that the future of the country be entrusted with capable leaders and not recycle government officials.

"If you want to have the different result, you cannot continue to have the same thing and expect to get different result."

" If you want change indeed, you have to leave some of the old things behind you and search for new beginning. The ANC is that change that the Liberian people are looking for," Sulunteh noted.

Ambassador Sulunteh re-echoed his frontrunners vision to create for Liberians, avenues that would encourage quality education, job creation, good healthcare delivery system and better living conditions amongst others if provided the chance to administer Liberia's leadership.

According to him, the capacity building of young people would be highly prioritized in an ANC led administration, since they represent Liberia's future generation.

He further registered that is was due to bad governance that dwellers of the rubber plantation region are still faced with bad living conditions.

The Liberian diplomat told kinsmen of his motherland that there is no doubt that his team is ready to use its international contact to bring about the kind of transformation Liberians are yearning for.

But this, Sulunteh believes, can only be achieved if the presidency of Liberia is entrusted in the hands of the ANC.

"We can assure you, my aunty and uncles that this change you are yearning for may come your way because you have chosen the rightful path and I can tell you, I would not disappoint you," Sulunteh intoned.

He said: "Mr. Cummings and Ambassador Sulunteh have international contacts and I can assure you that we are going to use our international contacts to bring the private sector in this country to create job opportunity."

Private sector investment, he said plays a cardinal role in bringing investment and not government alone.

Mr. Sulunteh at the same time promised his team commitment to reduce interest rate on commodities coming into the country so that Liberian marketers can have the means of improving in the business sector.

Reading the endorsement statement, Mulbah Isaac a member of Friends of Sulunteh, Margibi County Chapter said Ambassador Sulunteh has always come to the aid of inhabitants of Barclay Farm when called upon.

According to Isaac, it was now time that they (residents) stood by the Liberian diplomat in getting the second highest seat in the country.

He named humanitarian gestures, provision of scholarships from grade level to university and his contribution to fight Ebola in Margibi as reasons for the citizen's deciding to endorse Mr. Sulunteh.

"Looking at you being a son of Margibi County who passed through the educational walls of Division 29 Elementary and Junior High School System, Firestone School System, we hereby given to you our support as we endorse you and your standard bearer Alexander Cummings for the presidency and vice presidency of Liberia," Isaac said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Isaac registered that the endorsement is not a sign of political pretense but a commitment to Sulunteh's strife to improve the lives of the people of Margibi County.