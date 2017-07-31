Kenya: President Kenyatta Urges for Peace at Uhuru Park Prayer Rally

press release

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta this evening urged for peace as he joined Kenyans in prayers for the country.

President Kenyatta said Kenyans are united in thanking God for how far Kenya has come and ask for his favour for peace.

"We are asking for God's favor to keep us united as a nation with the clear recognition that this country was here before August 8 and would be here after the election," said the President when he spoke at a prayer meeting at Uhuru Park, Nairobi.

The President said politicians have been busy crisscrossing the whole country asking Kenyans to support their respective agenda but many have not asked the people to turn their face to God for his guidance.

"I urge you to continue to pray for our nation, for the unity of our people, for wisdom for all leaders across the political divide so that they recognize that the 45 million Kenyans are greater than any one individual," said the President.

The President urged Kenyans to preach peace and support each other not on the basis of tribe or religion but as compatriots.

Deputy President William Ruto thanked the organizers of the rally for leading Kenyans to pray for peaceful elections.

"As the people of Kenya go to vote on August 8 it shall not be the will of man but the will of God that shall prevail," said the DP.

The DP's spouse, Ms. Rachel Ruto, has spearheaded prayer rallies for peace across the counties and today's meeting at Uhuru Park was its culmination.

She said no one should lose a life because of the election and urged all Kenyans to continue to pray for peace.

"Kenya is a blessed country. We have the best country in the world and there are no people like the people of Kenya. We are many tribes but we are all called Kenyans," she said.

The Tuombeni Kenya County Prayers were presided over by Christian clergy including evangelist Teresa Wairimu as 'a time of thanksgiving, repentance and supplication' as the country heads towards the election slated for August 8.