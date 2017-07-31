Nobody needs to be told that the Standard Bearer of the Coalition of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) is ready for the Liberian presidency, and if the acquisition of a private jet and two helicopters are anything to go by, then Senator George M. Weah has demonstrated that he got the political will and finance to snatch the presidency that slipped from his grasp more than a decade ago.

It has been confirmed that the CDC has acquired a private jet and three helicopters to fact track movement of its presidential candidate, party officials and partisans during the campaign which kicks off today

The news of the CDC acquiring the private jet and three helicopters came just days following reports that the opposition Liberty party has brought into the country two helicopters to support the party's political activities across the country, particularly in the leeward counties due to bad roads condition.

CDC officials told our reporter that the private jet is a ten seated plan suited purposely for the standard bearer and executives of the party to travel in areas that have become increasing difficult to travel by roads.

The officials said heavy rains across the country have made it almost impossible to travel to the southeast and in the northern part of the country. Travelers say it would take more than a week to get to the southeast by road due bad weather.

The latest development has boosted Weah's popularity and there are reports that there could be shift in public opinion about his presidency.

According to reports, last week, Senator Weah boarded the private jet for the Republic of Mali where he held talks with the leaders of that West African nation. Ambassador Weah has visited other countries in the region and has had talks with the Presidents of Senegal, Ghana and Gabon, among others.

This year's election will be Senator Weah's third attempt at the Presidency. In 2005, he lost to President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf (although the CDC claimed that they won but were cheated). In 2011, he ran as Vice Running mate to Cllr. Winston Tubman, again, the party was defeated by President Sirleaf's ruling Unity Party.

However, in the 2005 elections, the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) came first in the presidential poll, winning 28.3% of the vote but lost in the runoff to Madam Sirleaf with 40.6% of the vote compared to Johnson-Sirleaf's 59.4%.

Meanwhile, official campaign activities for this year's elections begin today in keeping with the National Elections Commission guidelines. The campaign from run from July 31-October 8, 2017.