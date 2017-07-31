Liberia: Battle Grounds for Votes

The final figures from the voter registration process, leading to the conduct of the 2017 Presidential and Representatives elections has been released by the National Elections Commission, with Montserrado and Nimba Counties accounting for more registered voters.

This indicates that the two most populated counties in the country will be battle grounds for presidential candidates who will want to amass more votes for victory.

In the 2011 elections, Prince Johnson's National Union for Democratic Progress (NUDP) beat his opponents including Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf's Unity Party to win Nimba, while George Weah's Congress for Democratic won Montserrado County.

This analysis does not necessary mean that things remain the same or things have changed.

The figures revealed that out of the 2,183,683 registered voters, Montserrado accounts for 777,503, followed by Nimba County with 279,572.

The next three counties in line are Bong, with 208,150, Lofa with 167,555 and Margibi, with 154, 328.

The figures further revealed that Grand Bassa is placed in the 4th category with 145,798.

Grand Cape Mount according to the figures, accounts for 65, 800, 63, 495 for Grand Gedeh, 57, 344 for Maryland, 48,669 for Gbarpolu,47, 952 for Sinoe, 35,600 for River Cess and 35,506 for Grand Kru. River Gee accounts for the lowest with 240.

The Chairman of the National Elections Commission, Jerome Korkoya is calling on players in the country's electoral process to remain committed.

"As you are aware, in a little over ten weeks from today, one of the most pivotal and critical elections in our country's history will be conducted. As such, those of us charged with the scared responsibility to direct the process and take this national duty with utmost seriousness," Cllr. Korkoya said.

The NEC boss said the Commission is aware that the credibility of the electoral process to a large extent rests on the credibility of registered voters.

Chairman Korkoya: "That is why when citizens complained of their names not being on the roll following the publication of the provisional voters' roll, the commission took a number of steps to correct the situation."

He said some of these steps put in place were the hiring of a reputable data management group and super tech of Ghana to audit the provisional roll of the commission.