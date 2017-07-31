Liberia: China Celebrates 90th Army Day

The Ministry of National Defense of the People's Republic of China, Friday celebrated the 90th anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), known as the Chinese Army Day.

Here in Liberia, the day celebration was organized by Chinese Embassy near Monrovia.

Sr. Colonel Zhang Gan of the People's Liberation Army (PLA said the PLA under strong leadership of the Communist Party of China has made great and indelible historical contribution to the Chinese People's liberation, socialist construction and reform.

He said the PLA has also safeguarded national sovereignty, security and development interests by maintaining world peace and stability.

Senior Col. Gan stated that China is working to adjust to reform of the organization structure and policies of its armed forces.

Evidenced by that he said, over 84 corps level units were reorganized, while 18 Army Corps readjusted and reorganized into 13.

Colonel Gan added that reform at the top level has been completed and the medium and grass root level reform was on its way.

"While the PLA is getting stronger, China continues to pursue an independent foreign policy of peace and a natural defense policy that is purely defensive in nature" Sr. Colonel Gan said.

He told the gathering that Chinese military has always been a staunch force upholding world peace regional stability. They have also supported UN peacekeeping operations, by having the largest number of peacekeeping troops among permanent members of the UN Security Council in the number of peacekeepers.

The Chinese military he explained is positively fulfilling the commitment made by President Xi Jinping at the UN Peacekeeping Summit in September 2015.

According to him, the military is steadily pushing forward construction of the 8000 member Chinese peacekeeping standby force and has trained nearly 700 peacekeepers from various countries, dispatched its first peacekeeping helicopter detachment to Sudan.

He recalled that from December 2003 to March 2017, a total of 10, 297 Chinese peacekeepers had been dispatched to Liberia which included 10,168 troops in organic units and 129 military observers or staff officers.

He pointed out that the past 13 years have witnessed Chinese peacekeeping engineer detachments completed road survey and repair of 7,500 kilometers and the construction and maintenance of 69 bridges. Its transport detachments in Liberia have also transported 930,000 tons of materials of various; while 50,000 patients have been treated by the medical detachments.

For his part, Defense Minister Brownie Samukai said the PLA has blossomed into a contributor of international peace and humanitarian undertakings. He lauded the PLA for its assistance to Liberia over the years.

"Senior Colonel Zhang Gan, I want to first of all extend our thanks and appreciation to all your predecessors for their tremendous effort in our bilateral relationship and also helping in enhancing capacity of our military" Minister Samukai said.

Minister Samukai explained that the People's Republic of China has provided on a gratis basis 20 million RMB to the Armed Forces of Liberia for the provision of non-lethal provisions, medical equipment and supplies and spare parts for engineering equipment already provided to the AFL and dozens of trainings opportunities to the AFL.