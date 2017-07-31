Liberia: Rivercess Citizens Endorse Boakai

Citizens of River Cess County in support of Vice President Joseph N. Boakai were unequivocal last week when they assembled in Cestos City, Timbo District, RiverCess County, to speak their mind to the Unity Party Standard Bearer at the Cestos City Hall.

VP Boakai had arrived a day earlier in the country to a high level reception upon cross over into River Cess from Grand Bassa County near the Timbo Bridge. From here the respected statesman was received in Gbediah Town where a special exclusive traditional meeting with the elders, zoes and chiefs was held.

Mr. Boakai, with his Running Mate Speaker J. Emmanuel Nuquay, were then received in Gblorzeo Town where a special welcome program was conducted.

The main endorsement ceremony was held in Cestos City on Tuesday, with the County's two sitting senators, Senators Dallas Gueh and Francis Paye, along with other visiting senators and representative, including Senators Albert Coleman of Grand Kru and George Tengbeh of Lofa, as well as Lofa Representative Mariamu Fofana, in attendance.

The Endorsement Statement was read by a young handicapped citizen of River Cess, Cheyee Kpawone, Jr., who is a student at the United Methodist University (UMU).