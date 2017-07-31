29 July 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Filda2017 - Novatronica Company Exhibits Gps for Mobile Phone

Luanda — A Global Positioning System (GPS) device that enables to locate and lock a car using any Smartphone or mobile phone is displayed at the 33rd edition of the Luanda International Trade Fair (FILDA2017) at the Novatronica stand.

Speaking to Angop on Thursday, Novatronica's communication and marketing director, Luís Castro, said that with this service, the user has access to a set of alerts that will enable a timely response to situations of emergency.

The Luanda International Fair (FILDA2017), to end on Sunday, counts on the participation of 234 companies, both national and foreign firms.

The event, which is themed "Diversify the economy and boost national production, aiming for a self-sufficient and exporting Angola ", is taking place in an area of ??16.000 square meters, with highlights to the sectors of food industry, trade, financial sector, telecommunications, motoring industry, machinery and equipment, construction material, petroleum industry, handicrafts, education, hotels and tourism, among others.

FILDA2017 counts on the participation of 13 foreign countries, with 62 exhibiting companies, including Portugal (23), China (13), Brazil (13) and Germany (4).

