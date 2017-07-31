31 July 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Missing IEBC Manager Msando Found Dead, Body at City Mortuary

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Dannish Odongo

Nairobi — The missing Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission ICT manager Chris Msando has been found dead.

His body is currently at the City Mortuary where family are gathered.

The Commission led by its Chairman Wafula Chebukati were themselves at the City Mortuary on Monday to view the body and condole with the family.

Msando, according to the family, was taken to the facility on Saturday by police who found his body in a forested area of Kiambu.

It is however not clear why it took the police so long to identify the body.

Kenya

Polls Commission's ICT Director Found Dead

IEBC Director of ICT Chris Musando, who went missing on Friday, is dead. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.