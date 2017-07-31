Kenya: Missing IEBC Manager Msando Found Dead, Body at City Mortuary

Nairobi — The missing Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission ICT manager Chris Msando has been found dead.

His body is currently at the City Mortuary where family are gathered.

The Commission led by its Chairman Wafula Chebukati were themselves at the City Mortuary on Monday to view the body and condole with the family.

Msando, according to the family, was taken to the facility on Saturday by police who found his body in a forested area of Kiambu.

It is however not clear why it took the police so long to identify the body.