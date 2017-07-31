Angola: Uíge - Quitexe Peasants Increase Agricultural Production

Uíge — The agricultural production in Quitexe municipality in the northern Uíge province will reach around 8.000 tons of assorted products during the current agricultural year, against the 5.738 achieved in the previous campaign, fruit of the new techniques imparted by the local Cultural Development Station (EDA).

In order to reach these scores, around 200 hectares have been allocated out of the 332 firstly foreseen for the current agricultural campaign, in which several plot of land have already been cropped.

The peasants are organized in 34 associations, cooperatives and small farmers and have already been committed to the production of banana, cassava, bean, maize, peanut, coffee and vegetable, among others.