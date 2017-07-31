Angola: Election2017 - Peace and Democracy Top MPLA Candidate's Speech

Lubango — The peacekeeping, consolidation of democracy, creation of a greater business environment to attract more investors in the country and greater transparency in public tenders topped this Saturday the speech of MPLA candidate for the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

Speaking at a mass rally under the electoral campaign of this political force in João Paulo II square in Lubango city, southern Huíla province, the politician said that it is necessary not to retreat from the feats already achieved so far that are vital for the country's economic and social development .

In his speech of about 45 minutes, he noted that Angola's recent history has shown that the economy only develops in an environment of peace and national reconciliation where all citizens freely participate.

To him, "what is wanted is that peace, national reconciliation, democracy and the defense and fundamental rights of citizens to remain forever".

João Lourenço, who was applauded by some 250.000 people who flocked to the event, said that it would also be necessary to diversify the economy, not only to live on oil revenues.

Investments in the education and health sectors, the fight against corruption and changes in other sectors to boost the national economy also dominated the speech of MPLA candidate.

According to João Lourenço, "the interpretation of the word change, which has been touted several times by other political forces running for the upcoming election, must be well-done, so as not to deceive voters".

He noted that the only political force that is making real changes in the country for social welfare is the MPLA, "the only one that is also running with a candidate for President of the Republic who is not the party leader".

For the 2017 election, which counts on the participation of the political forces MPLA, UNITA, CASA-CE, PRS, FNLA and APN, at least 897.465 voters are registered in Huíla, making it the country's second largest electoral plaza.

In the 2012 election, MPLA was the winning party in this provincial constituency, winning the five MPs in dispute.