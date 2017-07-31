Botswana Hosts Golf Tournament

Gaborone — Botswana will welcome three countries to the 8th edition of the Triangular Golf competitions in Gaborone that runs from August 1-6.

Triangular is a ladies tournament involving Zimbabwe, Zambia and Botswana hence the name triangular and would be followed by Botswana Ladies Open on Saturday and Sunday.

The participating countries alternate to host the tournament bringing A & B Division teams. The tournament was hosted by Zimbabwe last year.

Speaking at Team Botswana send-off Thursday, team manager, Minkie Molatlhegi said the team was ready and hoping to win the trophy.

"Even though the team had no time to practice together, I assure you of good results," she said.

Molatlhegi said the tournament was aimed at producing good golfers.

She further said it helped to build relationships with golfers from other countries as well as learn better tactics.

A Division captain, Patience Matlotse said her team was well prepared and hoping to bring the trophy home because most were familiar with the course.

Malebogo Morebodi for B Division said her players were good and most players participated in the past tournament which made them know each other's strengths.

Botswana Golf Union (BGU) treasurer, Godfrey Gorogodo said Botswana athletes were improving adding that the union was grateful for Botswana National Sport Commission's support.

Gorogodo mentioned that golf was a minority sport and it was for that reason that BGU introduced the sport in schools and some were responding positively.

Gorogodo said through the tournament, BGU was hoping to see grassroots development with the help of school participation.

Source : BOPA