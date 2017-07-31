Botswana: Wedding Expo Impresses

Gaborone — The Le Gardenia Wedding exposition, which took place at Ba Isago University in Gaborone on Saturday brought together customers and businesses that deal with weddings to share ideas on planning for weddings as well as providing access to the best service.

One of the organisers of the expo, Kaone Malete said the expo would give service providers an opportunity to showcase their services.

She noted that some of the sponsors were Ba Isago University, Glow Up Studios, Cakes for You, Barona Jewellery, Fane Communications as well as White Lace Events, whom would be giving out vouchers at the event.

Some of the service and product providers that came through for the expo included Sunrise: Travel & Tours, Wings Bridal Shop and ba boutique (Bride All Boutique).

Tsaone Bogacu, senior travel consultant at Sunrise: Travel & Tours said some of their packages for 2017 included Durban Kgaola Ngwaga, which is a three night's accomodation at a three-star hotel.

Another package, she said was the Cape Town Kgaola Ngwaga adding that they usually encourage travelling people to bring their partners on these trips because they help with bonding and having fun together as a couple.

"We also have honeymoon services and people can visit us at www.sunrise.co.bw or drop us emails at info@sunrisetours.co.bw or sunrisetravel74@yahoo.co.uk for enquiries," she said.

She indicated that they were proud members of HATAB and Botswana Tourism and offer the best services for couples and newlyweds.

What also impressed at the expo was the services offered by ba boutique (Bride All Boutique) as they do décor and have wedding gowns for hire and sale.

Prices for hiring and sales of wedding gowns range from P1 000 to them doing a décor for 100 people at P5 000 price.

The boutique is situated at African Mall at the Logan House above Nandos and they boast about being the number one stop bridal shop.

Source : BOPA