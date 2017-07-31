30 July 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Ngalande Scores On Debut At Baroka FC

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Elijah Phimbi

Malawi international attacker Robin Ngalande got his Baroka FC career off to a flying start as he scored his debut goal as the club beat Platinum Stars 2-0.

The match was one of the pre-season tournament games played on Saturday.

The other goal was scored by Lucky Nguzana.

The former Athletico Madrid Reserve side star penned a 3 year deal during the just ended week.

Baroka also beat Bidvest Wits 2-0 in another Pre-season tournament match the same day.

Ngalande makes a return to the Absa Premier Soccer League (PSL) action at the beginning of new season after the expiry of his six months contract with a team from his home soil Master Security Services.

Before joining Baroka, Ngalande was shunned by Maritzburg.

Malawi

Nation Bids Farewell to Football Boss Chamangwana

Be Forward Wanderers chairperson George Chamangwana was laid to rest in Blantyre on Sunday where hundreds of people… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.