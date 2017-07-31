Malawi international attacker Robin Ngalande got his Baroka FC career off to a flying start as he scored his debut goal as the club beat Platinum Stars 2-0.

The match was one of the pre-season tournament games played on Saturday.

The other goal was scored by Lucky Nguzana.

The former Athletico Madrid Reserve side star penned a 3 year deal during the just ended week.

Baroka also beat Bidvest Wits 2-0 in another Pre-season tournament match the same day.

Ngalande makes a return to the Absa Premier Soccer League (PSL) action at the beginning of new season after the expiry of his six months contract with a team from his home soil Master Security Services.

Before joining Baroka, Ngalande was shunned by Maritzburg.