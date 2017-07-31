Civil Sporting Club Sunday silenced Lakeshore based, Dwangwa United with a 6-1 beating in the TNM Super League encounter played at Civo stadium in Lilongwe.

The Servants have moved from position 11 to six, with 17 points from 11 games while Dwangwa United have conceded nine goals in one weekend only to score a single goal. They lost 3-0 to Silver Strikers on Saturday and are rooted on position 15 with eights points from 13 games.

The visitors were first to launch a meaningful attack in the 10th minute when Kenley Kaziputa's shot was fumbled by Civil's keeper, Tione Tembo.

Civil's captain, Joseph Kachule could have planted home an opener when he beat an offside trap but failed to elude Dwangwa United's goalie Philemon Barnet in the 24th minute.

Three minutes later, Civil's right winger Innocent Tanganyika put his team in front when he connected Willard Dickson's cross from left flank.

Versatile Righteous Banda increased the lead for Civil in the 32nd minute when his 20 metre grounder went past Dwangwa keeper, Barnet.

Three minutes later, Dwangwa United pulled one back when striker, Blessings Singini went past Civil defender, Lwarence Chaziya before slotting home a hard and low shot.

Civil stretched the lead in the 41st minute to make it 3-1 when Fletcher Bandawe made a first time connection from Tanganyika's pass.

Two minutes to break, Civil's Kachule put his name on the score sheet when he tapped in Raphael Phiri's back heed in the penalty box.

Immediately after the goal, Dwangwa United technical panel pulled out below form keeper Barnet for Charles Thom.

The two teams went to the dressing rooms when the scores were 4-1 in favour of Civil Sporting.

Two minutes into second half, Dwangwa's Victor Harawa's effort hit the upright and Civil goalie Tembo was completely beaten from close range.

Tanganyika nodded home Bandawe's cross on the left flank of the northern goal to make it 5-1 in the 69th minute.

With 10 minutes to go, the home side rested limping goalie, Tembo for Limbani Nyirenda who had little work to do in the remaining minutes.

Civil's Righteous Banda sailed the last nail on Dwangwa's coffin to make it 6-1 after connecting Tanganyika's pass when he dribbled past Dwangwa's right back, Christopher Gunda.

Civil Sporting are currently enjoying top for playing at home and the free scoring attitude has helped them a lot in the recent past fixtures.