Area 47 outfit, Silver Strikers Saturday stretched the unbeaten run to 11 in the TNM Super League after claiming a sounding 3-0 win over youthful and determined, Dwangwa United played at Nankhaka ground in Lilongwe.

Hero of the day was Silver's enterprising attacking midfielder Victor Limbani who registered his first hat trick of the season.

The Central Bankers have moved to second position with 23 points from 11 games and have cut the gap to five from Leaders Mighty Be Forward Wanderers who are 28 points.

Dwangwa United who are in deep delegation zone are 15th on the table and have 8 points from 11 games despite hiring Lloyd Nkhwazi to rescue them from danger.

Silver Strikers centre forward Mathews Sibale missed a seater bearly 12 minutes into the game when Limbani had sent a fine cross in the box with only United keeper Phillimon Barnet at his mercy.

Limbani threatened to score a minute later when he made his way through Dwangwa's central defence of Christopher Gunda and Thom Kamanga after collecting a cross from Mark Fodya.

The Bankers were made to make a false substituion in the 21st minute when they pulled out injured Levison Maganizo for Blessings Tembo and the move stabilize their entral midfield as he combined well with Young Chimodzi Jnr.

Dwangwa United striker, Clement Trotta who was a thorny to Silver's central pack of Herbert Wayekha and Yunus Sheriff had his goal bound attempt parried by Silver's goalie Brighton Munthali in the 24th minute.

11 minutes to interval, Limbani broke the deadlock when Duncan Nyoni sent a high hanging ball into the D zone where Sibale tapped in to unmarked Limbani who placed it home.

Two minutes later, the visitors rested injured keeper Barnet and was replaced by Leonard Manda.

At dot of half time, Limbani claimed a double to stretch the lead when his 20 metre volley went past mispositioned Substitute goal minde, Manda.

The Area 47 lads were leading at recess as Dwangwa appeared resigned from searching for consolation goal.

Dwangwa United came with new ideas in the second half and they kept on pressurising through Hassan Upindi, Josophat Kuwali and Trotta but Silver's central defence combination of Herbert Wayekha and Sheriff stood firm.

Kuwali nearly pulled one back for Dwangwa in the 51 minute when his powerful attempt at goal was brilliantly parriedd by Munthali for safety.

Six minutes later, the visitors rested hardworking Trotta for Jack Chiona whose first touch was a thunderbolt which went over the bar.

Silver's winger Thuso Paipi beat an offside trap of Pilirani Chirwa, Christopher Gunda and Thom Kamanga but his shot was comfortably saved by Manda from close range.

Limbani claimed his hat trick in the 91st minute when substitute Michael Tetteh who came in for Sibale beat an off side trap and placed the ball to Limbani who connected it into an empty net.

Dwangwa United Coach Lloyd Nkhwazi conceded defeat at the bankers.

He attributed the loss to poor marking of his defence which implored offside trap tactics.

" We are still in contention to remain in the league despite the loss. Don't count us out as of now and we are hoping of surviving in the league," Nkhwazi suggested at the end of the game.

Silver Strikers Coach, Lovemore Fazili claimed that they had a fair game and what they wanted was maximum points.

" Our players were loaded and fatigue was crippling in. We are happy we have recovered from our cup game defeat last Wednesday, " he hinted.

In another encounter in the capital, Master Security had to come back from the 0-2 down and beat defending Champions, Kamuzu Barracks 3-2 at Civo Stadium.

In Blantyre, Azam Tigers collected maximum points after beating Wizards 1-0.