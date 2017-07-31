TNM Super League debutants Master Security Services came from two goals down to beat military side Kamuzu Barracks (K.B) in a five goals thriller played at the Civo Stadium in Lilongwe on Saturday 29th July 2017.

KB took the lead in the first half through Diouf Simaone and Kelvin Hanganda's goals.

But Masters Security produced a dramatic come back into the match after they pulled back all the two goals and struck a late winner in the second half thanks to a Vincent Nyaungulu sensational and magnificent hat-trick.

The debutants now have 13 points from 12 games but not at a comfortable position as they are just two places above the relegation zone.

In another game played just kilometers away from Civo Stadium, Silver Strikers maintained their unbeaten run as they walk over Dwangwa United with a 3-0 win in a match played at the Nankhaka Ground.

Victor 'Vibre' Limbani was the toast of the day after he also netted a hat-trick.

With the win, the Bankers had squeezed themselves to position two with 23 points from 11 games.

But they are likely to move a step down if Moyale Barracks beat fellow soldiers Red Lions in an all soldiers affairs on Sunday afternoon at the Balaka Stadium.

Azam Tigers moved to position six after beating fifth placed Premier Bet Wizards 1-0 thanks to a Frazer Menyani loan strike.