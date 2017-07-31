Botswana: Masisi Hails BDP Veteran

Moshupa — Acting President Mr Mokgweetsi Masisi on Saturday joined mourners at Ga-Sau ward in Moshupa to celebrate the life of the late Ms Ruta Kgodumo and bid her adieu.

Speaking during the funeral service, Mr Masisi described Ms Kgodumo as a mother, leader par excellence, a founding member and firm supporter of the ruling Botswana Democratic Party.

Mr Masisi said Ms Kgodumo was a mentor who was versed in the art of developing others to become the best they could be in life. He argued that often times when people thought of development the common thing that sprung to mind was infrastructure in the form of buildings but hardly ever thought of "a talent, a special touch that Ms Kgodumo had on others."

Mr Masisi shared that Ms Kgodumo was a pillar of strength for his family after the death of his father and former Member of Parliament for Moshupa Mr Setlhomo Masisi. "We are all blessed that she wed us off during her lifetime and stood by us right up to the very end," he said.

Mr Masisi also Member of Parliament for Moshupa/Manyana said the nation's peace and political stability was a function of both the good nature of Batswana who in this regard were followers and the fact that leaders were also inspired by Christian Values and kind loving disposition of people like Ms Kgodumo to lead them well.

He argued that History was replete with examples that countries where leaders had little regard for the people and the rule of law, followers inevitably lost patience and revolted.

Mr Masisi said Ms Kgodumo never betrayed the party throughout her life. He has thus encouraged other democrats to draw inspirational lessons to stay true to the party they loved from her exemplary life.

"I wish I could breathe life into her now because she had so much wished to see me become President next year and she had already booked herself a place to witness my inauguration in Gaborone," he said.

Young Women Christian Association representative Ms Masego Masisi described Ms Kgodumo best known as "Active" as a pair of hard working hands.

She said Ms Kgodumo who she described as a woman of education, started the YWCA pre-school in Moshupa and encouraged residents to volunteer their services, time and expertise and take it to the next level.

She said Mrs Kgodumo 'spirit of service has inspired many to work for the nation with or without pay whether or not somebody was watching.

BDP representative Mr Mochudi Ketshabile said Ms Kgodumo was among the trail blazers who formed the party in 1962. He said Mrs Kgodumo has earnestly and diligently worked for the party and the nation at large and pleaded with government to immortalize her by naming a street in the village after her.

He said Ms Kgodumo was the party branch chairperson in 1972 and Moshupa West finance committee chairperson in 1994 and member of the forum of elders at the time of her passing.

A friend, Ms Patience Pheko said Mmanaana Junior School was built through Ms Kgodumo's visionary leadership and hard work. She said handwork earned her the nickname "Active". She is survived by four sons, daughter, eighteen grandchildren and eight great grand children.

Source : BOPA