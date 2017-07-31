Angola: Scientific Meeting Reflects On 1º De Agosto Performance

Luanda — About 300 people, including coaches of various sporting games, fitness coach, physicians, masseurs and physiotherapists attended Thursday in Luanda a scientific meeting as part of the 40 years of 1º de Agosto Club, to be marked on Tuesday August 1 this year.

The forum covered topics related to the origins of 1º de Agosto, which was lectured by the former 1º de Agosto basketball coach, Victorino Cunha, who presented the performances of the club.

The officials who attended the workshop learnt about training of athletes for high performance, physiotherapy, training model in the 1º de Agosto club, criteria in the construction of training exercises in football and application in women's football.