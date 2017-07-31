Angola: UTIP Awarded At Bizz America 2017

Washington — The Technical Unit for Private Investment (UTIP) was awarded Thursday in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, United States of America, in the 2017 edition of Bizz Americas by the (World Confederation of Business - Worldcob).

A press release that reached ANGOP reads that that the Angolan institution was praised with international recognition for its contribution to the diversification of the national economy and excellence in the categories of business leadership, management system, quality of services, creativity and innovation, achievement and social responsibility.

The award was handed over to the UTIP Director General, Norberto Garcia, by a member of the organizers of the event.

The event was also attended by the Angolan ambassador to the USA, Agostinho Tavares.

On the occasion, the Angolan ambassador said that "Angola is a country that grows every day with many investment opportunities, abundant natural resources and great beauty".

UTIP delegation also included Gunther Costa, head of the department of administration and finance (project consultant) and Hélio Alves, project and market analyst.