Angola: Filda2017 - EPAL Presents Campaign Against Illegal Use of Water

Luanda — The Public Water Company (EPAL E.P) on Thursday launched a campaign against the illegal use and sale of water from its pipeline at Luanda international Trade Fair (FILDA2017).

The campaign aims at raising the people's awareness and urging them to become the whistleblower of this sort of actions, since these practices are deemed illegal and offence.

For this purpose, EPAL is displaying a series of panels that illustrate all the activities conducted by the company starting from the water abstraction, production and distribution centres, residential water supply plumbing and customers' collection system

According to the company's spokesperson, Domingos Paciência, it is also being exhibited a pre-paid water metering and a technician that provides information about the function of this tool.

The Luanda International Fair (FILDA2017), to end on Sunday, counts on the participation of 234 companies, both national and foreign firms.

The event, which is themed "Diversify the economy and boost national production, aiming for a self-sufficient and exporting Angola ", is taking place in an area of 16.000 square meters, with highlights to the sectors of food industry, trade, financial sector, telecommunications, motoring industry, machinery and equipment, construction material, petroleum industry, handicrafts, education, hotels and tourism, among others.

FILDA2017 counts on the participation of 13 foreign countries, with 62 exhibiting companies, including Portugal (23), China (13), Brazil (13) and Germany (4).