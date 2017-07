Luena — FC Bravos do Maquis will play on Sunday 1º de Agosto at Luena's Mundunduleno stadium for the 21st round of the National First Division Football Championship, also dubbed GirabolaZap2017.

In the first leg match, 1º de Agosto beat FC Bravos do Maquis by 2-0 in Luanda.

FC Bravos do Maquis presently occupy 10th place with 24 points, while 1º de Agosto lead the competition with 44 points.