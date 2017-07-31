29 July 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Petro Ready to Face Kabuscorp

Luanda — Petro de Luanda coach, Beto Bianchi, said on Friday in Luanda that Petro is ready to play Sunday Kabuscorp do Palanca, in the highlight match of the 21st round of the national first division football championship, also dubbed Girabola2017.

Speaking to journalists at the end of the last but one preparation game prior to the heat up match against Kabuscorp do Palanca, the coach said that the match is expected to be tough, taking in account the potential of the two teams that rank second and third with 37 points each.

He also said that despite of the stop experienced in the championship, the players continued training with the same intensity in order to maintain the competitiveness.

Beto Bianchi ruled out favoritism in the game of this size, considering that the two teams have potential to win the match.

In the first leg match, Petro de Luanda lost to Kabuscorp by 1-2.

