29 July 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Filda2017 - ENDE Presents Main Investment Projects

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The main investment projects for power distribution in the several provinces of the country were presented Friday at the Luanda International Trade Fair (FILDA 2017) by ENDE's director of networks, Carlos Ferreira.

Speaking to the press at the end of the presentation, Carlos Ferreira said that these projects aim at creating conditions for the entire population's access to the electricity service, thus raising the coverage rates at national level.

He said that these are electrification projects being developed in the provinces of Luanda, Cabinda, Zaire, Benguela, Huila and Huambo.

According to him, some provinces the rate of electrification could double from 30 percent to 60 percent, while in others, such as Luanda, it will rise from 60 percent to 80 percent.

Angola

Elections/2017 - MPLA Committed to Reducing Inequalities

The presidential candidate of the ruling MPLA, João Lourenço, last Sunday afternoon pledged to build a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.