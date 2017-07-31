Angola: Filda2017 - ENDE Presents Main Investment Projects

Luanda — The main investment projects for power distribution in the several provinces of the country were presented Friday at the Luanda International Trade Fair (FILDA 2017) by ENDE's director of networks, Carlos Ferreira.

Speaking to the press at the end of the presentation, Carlos Ferreira said that these projects aim at creating conditions for the entire population's access to the electricity service, thus raising the coverage rates at national level.

He said that these are electrification projects being developed in the provinces of Luanda, Cabinda, Zaire, Benguela, Huila and Huambo.

According to him, some provinces the rate of electrification could double from 30 percent to 60 percent, while in others, such as Luanda, it will rise from 60 percent to 80 percent.