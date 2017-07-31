Luanda — Progresso do Sambizanga and ASA drew 1-1 on Friday in Luanda in the opening match of the 21st round of the national first division championship (Girabola2017).

In the match played at Coqueiros stadium, in the capital of the country, in the half-time the two teams did not have a good performance, reason why they finished by nil-nil draw.

In the second-half, ASA scored their goal at 80 minutes by Júnior, while Fofo levelled the match for Progresso at 85 minutes.

With this result, Progresso remain seventh with 27 points, while ASA occupy the 12th place with 19 points.