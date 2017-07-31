Botswana: Japan Honours Diplomat Motswagae

Gaborone — Career diplomat, Mr Oscar Motswagae, has been described as a tireless servant who strengthened Botswana's relations with the international community and in particular helped forge strong ties with Japan.

This was said by the ambassador of Japan to Botswana, Mr Masahiro Onishi while conferring Mr Motswagae with the distinction of the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star, on behalf of Japanese monarch Emperor Akihito.

At the occasion, held at Ambassador Onishi's official residence in Gaborone, Mr Motswagae was lauded for his effort in promoting solid relations between Botswana and the East Asian island state.

"As this honour is awarded to foreign citizens who have promoted the cordial bilateral relationship between Japan and their own nations, Mr Oscar Motswagae is awarded this honour due to his continuous dedication in strengthening the bilateral relationship between Japan and Botswana," Mr Onishi said.

The Japanese envoy said Mr Motswagae served with distinction as Botswana's director of Asia and Africa department in the then foreign affairs ministry, the deputy permanent secretary of the said ministry and later as Botswana's ambassador to Japan.

"As a professional diplomat, Mr Motswagae has accumulated rich expertise through his career such as experience at the Permanent Mission of Botswana to the United Nations and experience as the director of Multilateral Affairs," Mr Onishi said.

Among the efforts cited was that Mr Motswagae contributed to President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama and his predecessor, Mr Festus Mogae, as well as former vice president, Lt Gen. Mompati Merafe visiting Japan.

Mr Motswagae is also said to have facilitated the visit of former Japanese Prime Minister, Mr Yasuo Fukuda to Botswana.

Upon receiving the award, Mr Motswagae thanked the Japanese Emperor and the government of that country for the recognition.

"The kindness and great courtesies extended to us by the government and the people of Japan will never be forgotten. We identified four areas that we believed offered low hanging fruits for stronger relations; increased government to government cooperation, tourism, education and the protection of the environment," Mr Motswagae said.

He said upon beginning his tour of duty in Japan in 2005, Japan did not have a resident embassy in Botswana and its establishment had been his main priority, which was duly achieved.

In promoting Botswana, Mr Motswagae said his mission organised the Botswana Week event in Japan graced by then President Mogae, and some of his cabinet ministers.

In order to promote Botswana as a tourist destination for the Japanese, Mr Motswagae said he arranged for popular Japanese actress and model Ms Rei Kikukawa to become Botswana's goodwill ambassador.

"The two countries' partnership in the education sector also increased during that period," Mr Motswagae said.

Source : BOPA