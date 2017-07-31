Malawi: HIV Prevalence Rate Drops in Machinga

Machinga — The HIV prevalence rate among people aged from 15 to 49 in Machinga has dropped from 12.34 percent to 6.2 percent.

Senior Nutrition HIV and Aids Officer for Machinga, Ben Tohno disclosed this during a meeting on Friday in reference to the 2015-2016 Malawi Demographic Health Survey (MDHS) results.

Tohno said the drop is a landmark achievement comparing to other districts in the Southern Region.

According to Tohno, the drop is due to collaborative efforts by partners working on HIV and Aids response in the district.

The Senior Nutrition and HIV and Aids officer commended Youth Net and Counseling (YONECO) for engaging sex workers in curbing the spread of HIV in the district.

YONECO is working with sex workers by empowering them with HIV and Aids peer education, HIV Testing and Counseling (HTC) and consistent use of condoms.

The organization is focusing on 24 areas, mostly trading centers, in Machinga where transactional sex is common.

Apart from YONECO, Machinga District Hospital, Dignitas International, Adventist Development Relief Agency, Banja La Mtsogolo, Population Services International (PSI) Malawi, Family Planning Association of Malawi (FPAM) and Youth Impact are implementing HIV and Aids programmes and projects ranging from treatment, care and support to HIV prevention.

"We will continue to collaborate with partners to further drop the prevalence," Tohno said adding that multiple concurrent sexual partners, low consistent use of condoms and unstable marriages are some of the contributing factors to HIV transmission in the district.

On his part, Machinga District Health Officer (DHO), Dr Arnold Kapachika said Machinga has received much support from United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and other partners in HIV and Aids response hence the remarkable HIV prevalence drop.

He, however, asked for collaboration among partners to avoid duplication of efforts in HIV and Aids response activities.