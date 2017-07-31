Kenya: DP Ruto Home Attack - What We Know So Far

Multiple gunshots, loud bangs ring out in DP Ruto home in Sugoi, 18 hours after it came under attack by an unknown assailant.

On Saturday, at least one assailant stormed into the home of the deputy president in Uasin Gishu County and injured a policeman.

Operation to flush out the attacker is still ongoing.

Here is what we know so far:

- DP Ruto spent the night at the Sugoi home before leaving Saturday around 11am to accompany President Uhuru Kenyatta for a series of rallies. He attended rallies in Trans Nzoia and Kericho.

Saturday around 1pm: The attacker ambushes a GSU guard manning the gate.

Police say DP's wife Rachel Ruto and children were not at home at the time of the attack.

2.28pm: Nation team arrive at DP Sugoi home. Police already at the scene and have surrounded the home with reports that the attacker is still inside the compound. Journalists report hearing gunshots from the compound.

2.32pm: GSU Recce squad arrive at the home and enter the compound and more gunshots are heard.

3.38pm: More gunshots heard in the compound and a police helicopter hovers over the home.

3.43: More reinforcement arrive at the home as gunshots continue to rent the air.

3.59: Hundred of residents mill around the home but police are keeping at bay, about 200 metres away from the gate.

5.36: DP William Ruto wraps up campaigns after Nairagie Enkare rally in Narok. The DP had a brief meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta and other leaders.

8:39: Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet says that the officer injured by the intruder is in stable condition; and that the DP's family is safe.

8:40: Police say the intruder entered the farm complex, leaving the residential house secure. The attacker was alone and armed with a panga; not a firearm as earlier reported.

Sunday 2.00am - An Armoured Personal Carrier (APC) arrives at the scene.

6.50am: A series of gunshots now and loud bangs are heard from the home, residents take cover in trenches. There is more police deployment at the scene