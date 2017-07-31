Kenya: Davis Chirchir Named Chief Agent for Jubilee Party

Nairobi — Former Energy Cabinet Secretary and one-time IEBC official Davis Chirchir has been appointed Chief Agent for the Jubilee Party, according to the Executive Director Winnie Guchu.

Chirchir was in charge of Information Communication Technology at the Interim Independent Electoral Commission but was later appointed Energy CS by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Chirchir was later dropped as Energy CS after he faced charges in court filed against him by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

He was later cleared of the allegations.

He had been charged alongside Ben Chumo of Kenya Power.

It had been alleged that the two colluded to embezzle Sh90 million transferred from the Kenya Pipeline Company to Kenya Power.

Chirchir was among the five Cabinet secretaries who were suspended to allow for investigations into corruption allegations against them.

Others at the time were Charity Ngilu (Lands), Felix Koskei (Agriculture), Kazungu Kambi (Labour) and Michael Kamau (Transport).

The Opposition outfit, NASA had last week appointed Senator James Orengo as its Chief Agent.