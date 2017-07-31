Kenya: Mutua Set for Re-Election but 58% Undecided on Machakos Senator - Poll

Nairobi — Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua appears set for re-election if the latest poll results released by TIFA Research are anything to go by.

According to the pollster he is more popular than Wiper candidate Wavinya Ndeti with 59 per cent of those polled expressing their intent to vote him in for a second term.

Ndeti comes in second at 35 per cent in a 27 per cent jump from the 8 per cent she scored in a preceding poll whose results were released in March.

In August of last year, five per cent of those surveyed indicated they would vote for her.

Mutua has on the other hand registered a 16 per cent decline in popularity between March and now; it dropped six per cent between August of last year and March.

Fifty-eight per cent of the Machakos electorate, according to the poll, are however undecided on who they will vote in as their next Senator.

This follows the sitting Senator Johnson Muthama's announcement that he would not be defending his seat.

Meanwhile, 29 per cent indicated that they are also unsure which way they would cast their vote for Woman Representative with 31 per cent saying they would vote for Wiper candidate Joyce Kamene Kasimbi.

Meanwhile the National Super Alliance's Raila Odinga is the most popular presidential candidate at 61 per cent with 37 per cent of those surveyed indicating they will vote for President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election.

The National Super Alliance is the most popular political outfit at 57 per cent followed by Jubilee at 22 per cent and Maendeleo Chap Chap at nine per cent.

The results are based on the responses of 568 persons registered to vote in the county and their responses were sought between July 20 and 24.